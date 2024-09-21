66% of shoppers want a unified shopping experience from brands: Report

An increasing number of shoppers, particularly those aged 18-44, are utilising both online and offline platforms, with 75% of online shoppers in India falling within this age group, the report found

Bengaluru: As many as 65.8% of consumers in India are now using multiple channels—whether online stores, in-store shopping, or mobile apps—when making purchases, moving away from relying on just one platform, according to a report by order-to-delivery platform Locus and Coresight Research.

The report reveals that an increasing number of young shoppers, especially those aged 18-44, are utilising both online and offline platforms. Notably, 75% of online shoppers in India belong to this age group.

The report further highlights that globally 25% of shoppers spend more when they engage with retailers across multiple channels. At the same time, 36.9% of these consumers are more likely to remain loyal to retailers offering a multi-channel experience​. India is seeing a similar pattern, with 62% of online shoppers belonging to medium to high-income households. These shoppers are demanding personalised experiences as they navigate between online platforms, direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites, and physical stores​.

The report also finds that while 22.8% of shoppers have purchased directly through social media platforms, many more use them to discover products and research before buying​ elsewhere. This trend is prominent in the US and India also is following suit.

“Shoppers in both the US and India are embracing a hybrid shopping approach, signalling a clear shift toward a more integrated purchasing experience,” said Nishith Rastogi, founder of Locus.sh. “More than half of the US consumers are leading the way in merging these behaviours, and India is quickly catching up, with a younger, affluent demographic driving similar trends.”

Moreover, the report highlights the need for real-time inventory management powered by technologies like RFID and mobile-first shopping platforms is becoming essential to keeping customers engaged and satisfied in both markets​.