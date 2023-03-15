Amazon India collaborates with IIPA to empower online shoppers

IIPA and Amazon India will explore several joint projects, including industry dialogues, training programmes and joint research

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) and Amazon India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on several joint initiatives aimed at educating and empowering consumers to shop online with awareness and enhanced consumer safety.

IIPA and Amazon India aim to educate online consumers about their rights under this collaboration.

In addition, both parties will explore conducting several joint knowledge-sharing sessions and webinars for diverse stakeholders. The MoU will complement Amazon India’s recently announced a consumer-education initiative, ‘Mission GraHAQ’, which is spreading awareness about safe online shopping behaviour and consumer rights by engaging them on-ground through innovative street plays.

“Amazon is excited to work with IIPA through the Centre of Consumer Studies. Creating a safe shopping environment is crucial to winning and retaining customer trust in our marketplace. We hope that this MoU will be an important milestone for not just Amazon, but for the entire e-commerce industry, to deliver a safe and trustworthy experience for online shoppers,” said Chetan Krishnaswamy, vice president, Public Policy, Amazon India.

As part of the MoU, IIPA and Amazon have agreed to explore several joint projects, including industry dialogues with representation from a diverse set of stakeholders to identify issues impacting online consumer safety and find actionable solutions to address them, several training programs for grassroots consumer groups with an overview of Amazon’s best practices and to create awareness for best practices for prevention of online scams and joint research focusing on consumer trust concerns.

In order to protect its customers, Amazon leverages a combination of advanced machine-learning capabilities and expert human investigators to protect its customers across the globe, including here in India.

In 2021, Amazon invested over $900 million and had more than 12,000 people dedicated to protecting customers, brands, selling partners, and the marketplace from counterfeit, fraud, and other forms of abuse, the brand said in a release.

Amazon India marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. IIPA is an academic centre of thought and influence on public governance, policies and implementation. Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar is the President of IIPA and Minister of State in charge of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, Government of India Dr. Jitendra Singh is the Chairman of IIPA’s Executive Council. IIPA’s unit, Centre for Consumer Studies 2 (CCS), is dedicated to protecting and promoting consumer rights through focused customer education/ awareness campaigns as well as via regular training to up-skill government/ non-government executives involved in consumer protection.