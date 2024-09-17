The Organic World expands millet range with 11 new categories

With the new launch, The Organic World aims to elevate its sales contribution of millet products from the current 4% to a double-digit percentage

Bengaluru: The Organic World (TOW), a South Indian grocery retail chain and flagship brand of Nimida Group, has expanded its millet product range with 11 new categories, featuring over 70 stock keeping units (SKUs), the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The retailer has just two categories in millet – Whole Grains and Flours and now it has breads, rusks, fresh batter, ready-to-fry snacks, snacks, pasta and noodles, breakfast options, ready-to-cook meals, and drinks and juices.

“Our expanded millet range underscores our commitment to offering healthier, more diverse food choices,” said Gaurav Manchanda, founder of TOW. “We believe that by introducing millet into a wide variety of products, we are not only responding to the growing demand for nutritious and sustainable food options but also aiming to make millet a staple in every household.”

TOW aims to elevate its sales contribution of millet products from the current 4% to a double-digit percentage.

This expansion aligns with the market trends, as the millet-based snacks sector is projected to grow from $2.64 billion in 2024 to $3.84 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% over the period, the company said.

TOW currently operates 20 retail stores across the city, offering nearly 3,000 products in the food, grocery, personal care and home care range.