10 newly-launched D2C brands with potential

Launched in the last one and a half years, these D2C brands are rapidly gaining popularity owing to their strong brand philosophy.
IndiaRetailing Insights: As a new D2C brand, one has the unique advantage of directly engaging with customers, building a loyal community, and challenging traditional market norms. By focusing on developing a strong brand identity and offering innovative products, D2C brands forge genuine connections with their audience.
Featured here are 10 D2C brands launched in 2023-24 that are quickly gaining popularity in the market.
52 Sundaze
Founders: Tanisha Jain & Pranav Jain
Launched in: 2024
Category: Beauty & Personal care
52 Sundaze is a bootstrapped beauty brand known for its innovative sun protection products that blend skincare benefits with effective SPF. Working alongside a team of skincare enthusiasts and formulation experts, the brand focuses on multifunctional products that blend SPF with skincare, ensuring the offerings are both practical and effective.
Brand Philosophy
The philosophy is to redefine sun protection by creating products that people genuinely
love to use. Weather and seasons may change, but UV radiation, the true culprit behind skin damage, is present year-round.
At 52 Sundaze, the mission is to make sun protection a fun, effortless, and essential
part of a healthy lifestyle, all year round.
The USP
Its products bridge the gap between suncare and skincare.
Bestsellers
Among its bestsellers are the SPF 50 Rosewater Mist and the Clear Glow SPF Mist. The SPF 50 Rosewater Mist stands out as a one-of-a-kind solution offering high-level sun protection that works effortlessly over makeup while nourishing the skin with rosewater.
Milestones for FY 2024-25
- To launch 10-12 SKUs in the coming months
- To introduce several first-of-their-kind products
Top Business Enablers Worked With
Shopify
Amazon
Sprocket
Anaar
Founder: Tanushri Biyani
Launched in: 2024
Category: Footwear
Anaar offers bridal sneakers, providing a modern twist to the rich and diverse cultural heritage. Anaar’s chic bridal sneakers are designed to be shape lifters that dress for the occasion. They are fashioned as slip-ons apart from the usual laced ones.
Brand Philosophy
Anaar ensures that the consumer never has to compromise on comfort as wearing shoes with wedding garments can be a hassle.
The USP
From sequins to silk to brocade work, Anar offers ornate shoes that breathe opulence.
The bridal shoes come with feminine details like floral patterns, glittering embellishments, or sophisticated metal embellishments. Many of the bridal sneakers are meticulously designed with Zari or Zardozi work. Others are heavily inspired by the Rajasthani Leheriya style.
Bestsellers
- Metallic Mella Wedge Sneakers
- Euphoria wedge sneakers
- Groove signature wedge sneakers
- Pop-Rock wedge sneakers
- Butterfly plea wedge sneakers
Tea Better
Founder: Rahul Sharma
Founded in: 2024
Category: Beverage
Tea Better is a bootstrapped brand selling teas that promote wellness, with options rich in antioxidants, detoxifying properties, and other health benefits.
Brand Philosophy
The brand believes in delivering exceptional quality, prioritising ethical sourcing and sustainable practices. The brand aims to offer teas that not only taste great but also support health and well-being.
The USP
Health-Focused Tea Blends: Providing teas that promote wellness, with options rich in antioxidants, detoxifying properties, and other health benefits.
Customised Blends: Unique, handcrafted blends tailored to specific preferences, perfect for both casual tea drinkers and connoisseurs.
FDA and Tea Board-certified brand
Highest Selling Products
Flower Teas
Herbal Tea Blends
Milestones for FY 2024-25
Broaden Online Distribution Channels: Expand presence across multiple digital platforms including Q-commerce.
Boost Global Sales Revenue: Enhance revenue from international sales channels, including Amazon Global and Walmart.
Launch of New Sub-Categories: Introduce at least five new product sub-categories by the end of the fiscal year.
Top Business Enablers Worked With
Shopify Analytics
Unicommerce
Jira
Shiprocket
Amazon Propel
Neudeskink
Founders: Advay Jhunjhunwala and Aayshya Jhunjhunwala
Founded in: 2024
Category: Beauty & Personal care
Neudeskin is a cutting-edge beauty skincare brand offering supercharged milk formulations for Hi-Glaze Skin. By breaking down milk and infusing it with powerful, new-age actives, Neudeskin enhances the natural benefits of milk to elevate skin health and radiance.
Brand Philosophy
Funded by Think9 Consumer, Neudeskin creates products and textures designed to enhance the natural glow and reveal healthier skin.
Highest Selling Products
FaceTime! Instant face mask for a lasting glow
Sleep on it, overnight face mask
All-in-one face serum | Skin Genesis
Butter Mousse Face Moisturizer for Antioxidant-rich Deep Hydration
Sunstoppable SPF45 PA+++ Sunscreen
Asaya
Founders: Eeti Sharma, Mandeep Singh Bhatia & Neeraj Biyani
Founded in: 2023
Category: Beauty & Personal care
Funded by Huddle Ventures, Eternal Capital, and OTP Ventures, Asaya creates researched dermatologically and clinically tested, high-performance skincare for melanin-rich skin. The products cater to skin-deep hydration for hyperpigmentation, acne, lower moisture retention, care for oily skin and other sensorial parameters.
Brand Philosophy
Unwavering focus on efficacy, quality and customer delight through skincare that is grounded in both science and nature. The products are rigorously tested for efficacy and tolerance on a wide spectrum of skin tones to ensure they meet the functional and sensorial requirements of skin tones.
The USP
The brand is focused on creating and providing high-performing skincare formulated keeping in mind the unique needs of melanated skin and the Indian environment. The brand has a focus on innovation to address the most persistent and relevant concerns of melanated skin. A most recent innovation in solving for Hyperpigmentation is the MelaMe complex which significantly outperforms existing depigmenting activities in both speed, effectiveness and safety.
Milestones for FY 2024-25
To reach a revenue target of Rs 13 crore
Offline expansion after Rs 50 crore ARR
Indexing on innovative suncare and Hyperpigmentation through unique formulations, formats and sensorial elegant textures
Highest Selling Products
Sunscreen Spray
D Tan Face Wash
Face Serums
Top Business Enablers Worked With
Customer Experience – Product, packaging, UI/UX and delivery experience through fulfilment aggregators such as Emiza and Zippee
Consumer Insights through constant feedback enabled by analytics CRM and ratings
Sourcing capability of unique raw materials and activities
Re-marketing through automation
Cava Athleisure
Founders: Ria Mittal & Shreya Mittal
Launched in: 2023
Category: Athleisure
Cava Athleisure is a high-quality, stretchy and luxury athleisure apparel for working out. Funded by Spring Marketing Capital, the design of each garment is backed by intensive research and extensive work. Each design is thoughtfully finalized, keeping in mind usage, function, and purpose while still keeping an eye on international trends. Every CAVA product is made with sustainably sourced premium BCI cotton and recycled polyester.
The USP
Adaptable stylish athleisure
Top-quality fabrics and trims
Highest Selling Products
Leggings
Co-ords
Milestones for FY 2024-25
To reach an MRR of Rs 2.5 crore
Offline expansion
Total sales: Rs 5 crore
Top Business Enablers Worked With
Shopify
Unicommerce
Myntra
Litestore
Shiprocket
Kingdom of White
CEO: Vineet Haralalka
Launched in: 2023
Category: Apparel
Kingdom of White makes white clothes for men. The brand also aims to create a community of like-minded individuals who appreciate the finer things in life and understand the unparalleled elegance of white.
Brand Philosophy
Kingdom of White stays ahead by integrating modern designs with the classic appeal of white. The collections are inspired by the latest fashion movements while retaining the timelessness that white represents.
Highest Selling Products
- Zipper Collar Cotton Twill White Shirt(Zip Log)
- Contrast Button Stretch Cotton White Jeans – Saunter
- Hoodie Collar Cotton Linen White Kurta – Cloudie
- Versatile Sporty White Cap Adjustable Fit – Pace
- Black Striped Collar Pure Cotton White Polo – Piano
Milestones for FY 2024-25
- On track to establish the first fashion business with an annual stock turnover of 8 to 10 times
- Developed a formidable presence across all physical and digital channels
- Establish a network of at least 30 exclusive brand stores
- In-house manufacturing to serve customers faster and better
Top Business Enablers Worked With
Real Estate, E-commerce, fulfilment partners, Analytics, Garment Sourcing
Panchamrit
Founder: Nikunj Biyani
Founded in: 2023
Category: Health & Wellness
Panchamrit provides ayurvedic plant-based supplements and health products for skin, hair, eyes and more. The products are thoughtfully formulated through the lens of Active Ayurveda – where modern science and ancient rituals meet.
The USP
Panchamrit is building products that can blend into the everyday lifestyle through easy consumable formats.
Highest Selling Products
- Himalayan Shilajit Effervescent tablet
- Melting strips for sleep
- Gut Health Effervescent tablet
- Triphala Effervescent tablet
- Super Slim Mix Powder
Milestones for FY 2024-25
To get to CM3 (Contribution margin 3) positive
Top Business Enablers Worked With
New Product Development
Top of funnel awareness funnels and further optimising the funnel
Sereko
Founder: Malvika Jain
Launched in: 2023
Category: Health & Wellness
Sereko is one of the popular D2C brands in India. It is India’s first Psychodermatology brand that brings mind-first skincare solutions to reduce recurring skin issues by working on their root cause—stress and anxiety.
The USP
Science of Psychodermatology
Clinically proven results
Holistic wellbeing
Highest Selling Products
Calming gel pen
Calming candy tabs
Milestones for FY 2024-25
Product innovation
Market expansion
Top Business Enablers Worked With
Shiprocket
Shopify
Gokwik
Amazon business advisory
Amazon IDX
Butter & Co
Founders: Pia Taneja, Varun Kanwal
Launched in: 2023
Category: Accessories
Butter & Co is a D2C jewellery brand that celebrates individuality, creativity, and self-expression.
The USP
Gender Neutral and timeless handmade jewellery products.
Sterling silver and real freshwater pearl products
Unique designs made for everyone
Highest Selling Products
Link and Pearl Bracelet in Gold Vermeil
Total Sales (FY 2023-24): Rs. 12,00,000
Milestones for FY 2024-25
Setting up a 3-day brand pop-up at Indian Sneaker Festival
Innovating one-of-a-kind Butter Croissant and Jordan sneaker pendants
Top Business Enablers Worked With
Storefront- Shopify
Fulfillment- Shiprocket
SEO – Digikore Digital
Social Media Marketing- Agenz
Data- Shopify, Meta & Google Analytics