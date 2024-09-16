10 newly-launched D2C brands with potential

Launched in the last one and a half years, these D2C brands are rapidly gaining popularity owing to their strong brand philosophy.

IndiaRetailing Insights: As a new D2C brand, one has the unique advantage of directly engaging with customers, building a loyal community, and challenging traditional market norms. By focusing on developing a strong brand identity and offering innovative products, D2C brands forge genuine connections with their audience.

Featured here are 10 D2C brands launched in 2023-24 that are quickly gaining popularity in the market.

52 Sundaze

Founders: Tanisha Jain & Pranav Jain

Launched in: 2024

Category: Beauty & Personal care

52 Sundaze is a bootstrapped beauty brand known for its innovative sun protection products that blend skincare benefits with effective SPF. Working alongside a team of skincare enthusiasts and formulation experts, the brand focuses on multifunctional products that blend SPF with skincare, ensuring the offerings are both practical and effective.

Brand Philosophy

The philosophy is to redefine sun protection by creating products that people genuinely

love to use. Weather and seasons may change, but UV radiation, the true culprit behind skin damage, is present year-round.

At 52 Sundaze, the mission is to make sun protection a fun, effortless, and essential

part of a healthy lifestyle, all year round.

The USP

Its products bridge the gap between suncare and skincare.

Bestsellers

Among its bestsellers are the SPF 50 Rosewater Mist and the Clear Glow SPF Mist. The SPF 50 Rosewater Mist stands out as a one-of-a-kind solution offering high-level sun protection that works effortlessly over makeup while nourishing the skin with rosewater.

Milestones for FY 2024-25

To launch 10-12 SKUs in the coming months

To introduce several first-of-their-kind products

Top Business Enablers Worked With

Shopify

Amazon

Sprocket

Anaar

Founder: Tanushri Biyani

Launched in: 2024

Category: Footwear

Anaar offers bridal sneakers, providing a modern twist to the rich and diverse cultural heritage. Anaar’s chic bridal sneakers are designed to be shape lifters that dress for the occasion. They are fashioned as slip-ons apart from the usual laced ones.

Brand Philosophy

Anaar ensures that the consumer never has to compromise on comfort as wearing shoes with wedding garments can be a hassle.

The USP

From sequins to silk to brocade work, Anar offers ornate shoes that breathe opulence.

The bridal shoes come with feminine details like floral patterns, glittering embellishments, or sophisticated metal embellishments. Many of the bridal sneakers are meticulously designed with Zari or Zardozi work. Others are heavily inspired by the Rajasthani Leheriya style.

Bestsellers

Metallic Mella Wedge Sneakers

Euphoria wedge sneakers

Groove signature wedge sneakers

Pop-Rock wedge sneakers

Butterfly plea wedge sneakers

Tea Better

Founder: Rahul Sharma

Founded in: 2024

Category: Beverage

Tea Better is a bootstrapped brand selling teas that promote wellness, with options rich in antioxidants, detoxifying properties, and other health benefits.

Brand Philosophy

The brand believes in delivering exceptional quality, prioritising ethical sourcing and sustainable practices. The brand aims to offer teas that not only taste great but also support health and well-being.

The USP

Health-Focused Tea Blends: Providing teas that promote wellness, with options rich in antioxidants, detoxifying properties, and other health benefits.

Customised Blends: Unique, handcrafted blends tailored to specific preferences, perfect for both casual tea drinkers and connoisseurs.

FDA and Tea Board-certified brand

Highest Selling Products

Flower Teas

Herbal Tea Blends

Milestones for FY 2024-25

Broaden Online Distribution Channels: Expand presence across multiple digital platforms including Q-commerce.

Boost Global Sales Revenue: Enhance revenue from international sales channels, including Amazon Global and Walmart.

Launch of New Sub-Categories: Introduce at least five new product sub-categories by the end of the fiscal year.

Top Business Enablers Worked With

Shopify Analytics

Unicommerce

Jira

Shiprocket

Amazon Propel

Neudeskink



Founders: Advay Jhunjhunwala and Aayshya Jhunjhunwala

Founded in: 2024

Category: Beauty & Personal care

Neudeskin is a cutting-edge beauty skincare brand offering supercharged milk formulations for Hi-Glaze Skin. By breaking down milk and infusing it with powerful, new-age actives, Neudeskin enhances the natural benefits of milk to elevate skin health and radiance.

Brand Philosophy

Funded by Think9 Consumer, Neudeskin creates products and textures designed to enhance the natural glow and reveal healthier skin.

Highest Selling Products

FaceTime! Instant face mask for a lasting glow

Sleep on it, overnight face mask

All-in-one face serum | Skin Genesis

Butter Mousse Face Moisturizer for Antioxidant-rich Deep Hydration

Sunstoppable SPF45 PA+++ Sunscreen

Asaya

Founders: Eeti Sharma, Mandeep Singh Bhatia & Neeraj Biyani

Founded in: 2023

Category: Beauty & Personal care

Funded by Huddle Ventures, Eternal Capital, and OTP Ventures, Asaya creates researched dermatologically and clinically tested, high-performance skincare for melanin-rich skin. The products cater to skin-deep hydration for hyperpigmentation, acne, lower moisture retention, care for oily skin and other sensorial parameters.

Brand Philosophy

Unwavering focus on efficacy, quality and customer delight through skincare that is grounded in both science and nature. The products are rigorously tested for efficacy and tolerance on a wide spectrum of skin tones to ensure they meet the functional and sensorial requirements of skin tones.

The USP

The brand is focused on creating and providing high-performing skincare formulated keeping in mind the unique needs of melanated skin and the Indian environment. The brand has a focus on innovation to address the most persistent and relevant concerns of melanated skin. A most recent innovation in solving for Hyperpigmentation is the MelaMe complex which significantly outperforms existing depigmenting activities in both speed, effectiveness and safety.

Milestones for FY 2024-25

To reach a revenue target of Rs 13 crore

Offline expansion after Rs 50 crore ARR

Indexing on innovative suncare and Hyperpigmentation through unique formulations, formats and sensorial elegant textures

Highest Selling Products

Sunscreen Spray

D Tan Face Wash

Face Serums

Top Business Enablers Worked With

Customer Experience – Product, packaging, UI/UX and delivery experience through fulfilment aggregators such as Emiza and Zippee

Consumer Insights through constant feedback enabled by analytics CRM and ratings

Sourcing capability of unique raw materials and activities

Re-marketing through automation

Cava Athleisure

Founders: Ria Mittal & Shreya Mittal

Launched in: 2023

Category: Athleisure

Cava Athleisure is a high-quality, stretchy and luxury athleisure apparel for working out. Funded by Spring Marketing Capital, the design of each garment is backed by intensive research and extensive work. Each design is thoughtfully finalized, keeping in mind usage, function, and purpose while still keeping an eye on international trends. Every CAVA product is made with sustainably sourced premium BCI cotton and recycled polyester.

The USP

Adaptable stylish athleisure

Top-quality fabrics and trims

Highest Selling Products

Leggings

Co-ords

Milestones for FY 2024-25

To reach an MRR of Rs 2.5 crore

Offline expansion

Total sales: Rs 5 crore

Top Business Enablers Worked With

Shopify

Unicommerce

Myntra

Litestore

Shiprocket

Kingdom of White

CEO: Vineet Haralalka

Launched in: 2023

Category: Apparel

Kingdom of White makes white clothes for men. The brand also aims to create a community of like-minded individuals who appreciate the finer things in life and understand the unparalleled elegance of white.

Brand Philosophy



Kingdom of White stays ahead by integrating modern designs with the classic appeal of white. The collections are inspired by the latest fashion movements while retaining the timelessness that white represents.

Highest Selling Products

Zipper Collar Cotton Twill White Shirt(Zip Log)

Contrast Button Stretch Cotton White Jeans – Saunter

Hoodie Collar Cotton Linen White Kurta – Cloudie

Versatile Sporty White Cap Adjustable Fit – Pace

Black Striped Collar Pure Cotton White Polo – Piano

Milestones for FY 2024-25

On track to establish the first fashion business with an annual stock turnover of 8 to 10 times

Developed a formidable presence across all physical and digital channels

Establish a network of at least 30 exclusive brand stores

In-house manufacturing to serve customers faster and better

Top Business Enablers Worked With

Real Estate, E-commerce, fulfilment partners, Analytics, Garment Sourcing

Panchamrit

Founder: Nikunj Biyani

Founded in: 2023

Category: Health & Wellness

Panchamrit provides ayurvedic plant-based supplements and health products for skin, hair, eyes and more. The products are thoughtfully formulated through the lens of Active Ayurveda – where modern science and ancient rituals meet.

The USP

Panchamrit is building products that can blend into the everyday lifestyle through easy consumable formats.

Highest Selling Products

Himalayan Shilajit Effervescent tablet

Melting strips for sleep

Gut Health Effervescent tablet

Triphala Effervescent tablet

Super Slim Mix Powder

Milestones for FY 2024-25

To get to CM3 (Contribution margin 3) positive

Top Business Enablers Worked With

New Product Development

Top of funnel awareness funnels and further optimising the funnel

Sereko

Founder: Malvika Jain

Launched in: 2023

Category: Health & Wellness

Sereko is one of the popular D2C brands in India. It is India’s first Psychodermatology brand that brings mind-first skincare solutions to reduce recurring skin issues by working on their root cause—stress and anxiety.

The USP

Science of Psychodermatology

Clinically proven results

Holistic wellbeing

Highest Selling Products

Calming gel pen

Calming candy tabs

Milestones for FY 2024-25

Product innovation

Market expansion

Top Business Enablers Worked With

Shiprocket

Shopify

Gokwik

Amazon business advisory

Amazon IDX

Butter & Co

Founders: Pia Taneja, Varun Kanwal

Launched in: 2023

Category: Accessories

Butter & Co is a D2C jewellery brand that celebrates individuality, creativity, and self-expression.

The USP

Gender Neutral and timeless handmade jewellery products.

Sterling silver and real freshwater pearl products

Unique designs made for everyone

Highest Selling Products

Link and Pearl Bracelet in Gold Vermeil

Total Sales (FY 2023-24): Rs. 12,00,000

Milestones for FY 2024-25

Setting up a 3-day brand pop-up at Indian Sneaker Festival

Innovating one-of-a-kind Butter Croissant and Jordan sneaker pendants

Top Business Enablers Worked With

Storefront- Shopify

Fulfillment- Shiprocket

SEO – Digikore Digital

Social Media Marketing- Agenz

Data- Shopify, Meta & Google Analytics