New Shop partners with Thomson Computing

New Delhi: Convenience retailer New Shop has partnered with Thomson Computing, a French computer and electronics manufacturing company, a social media post by a company top official said on Thursday.

“We are thrilled to announce that New Shop has partnered with French maker Thomson Computing/ Metavisio to launch Innovative IT Products through our experiential stores across 35 cities in India. We will be jointly establishing 2,000 points of sales and 120 experiential centres. Metavisio has also picked up a minority stake in NewShop,” said Aastha Almast, co-founder, New Shop in a LinkedIn post.

Metavisio manufactures the most affordable, cutting-edge laptops, starting at Rs. 14,990/- for the Indian market, which will be exclusively available at NewShop stores, the social media post added.

The Indian Unit of the French consumer technology company is also acquiring a minority stake in New Shop. The deal is being valued at $125-$150 million, Economic Times reported today.

Founded in March 2019 by Almast, The New Shop is a franchise convenience retailer with stores situated in high-density neighbourhoods, airports, gas stations, railway stations and educational institutions, according to the brand’s LinkedIn profile. With Omni channel presence, The New Shop offers products like snacks and beverages, personal care, home care, pet care, confectionery, Tobacco, hygiene needs, ready-to-eat food, Over-the-counter drugs, and grocery staples, according to the brand’s website.