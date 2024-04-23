Register Now
New Shop debuts as Flagship store in Jabalpur

Credit: thenewshop.in
Founded in March 2019, The New Shop is a franchise convenience retailer with stores situated in high-density neighbourhoods, airports, gas stations, railway stations and educational institutions.

New Delhi: Delhi-based convenience retailer The New Shop has opened a flagship store in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, A social media post by a top company executive said on Tuesday.

“Our flagship store is more than just a retail space; it’s a hub of convenience, offering a wide range of products and services tailored to meet the diverse needs of the local community. From fresh food to everyday essentials, we’ve got you covered under one roof!,” said Aastha Almast, co-founder, The New Shop.

“We invite everyone in Jabalpur to join us in celebrating this milestone and experience the convenience revolution firsthand. Let’s make shopping smarter, easier, and more enjoyable together!” , she further added.

Founded in March 2019, The New Shop is a franchise convenience retailer with stores situated in high-density neighbourhoods, airports, gas stations, railway stations and educational institutions, according to the brand’s LinkedIn profile. With omni channel presence, The New Shop offers products like snacks and beverages, personal care, home care, pet care, confectionery, Tobacco, hygiene needs, ready-to-eat food, Over-the-counter drugs, and grocery staples, according to the brand’s website.

