Speciality Retail

Archies eyes 150% Q commerce growth, global expansion

Indiaretailing Bureau
The company also plans to open 15-20 new company-owned stores by the end of the financial year (FY) 2025

New Delhi: City-based gifting retailer Archies, which clocked Rs 6 crore in sales through quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, has set an ambitious target of ₹15 – ₹18 crore for FY 2025, a 150% – 180% growth through the channel, a release by the company said on Thursday.

“Our quick commerce partnerships are just the beginning as we look to combine speed with the emotional connection that Archies has always represented,” said Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director of Archies Ltd.

Moving Forward, the brand is also setting its sights on global expansion, aiming to enter countries. The release added that markets like the Middle East, UK, Canada, and Southeast Asia are on the radar.

In addition, the company plans to open 15-20 new company-owned stores by the end of the financial year (FY) 2025, focusing on prime locations in malls and high-end streets across North India.

Archies is aiming for around 150% growth in FY 2025. The brand is currently in talks with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and FirstCry to expand its online presence further. This strategic focus on digital channels aligns with the brand’s vision of making its products accessible to a wider audience, anytime, anywhere.

Archies has operated a chain of stores selling greeting cards and gifts for the last 45 years. The Company retails photo albums, baby books, jewellery and accessories, gift hampers, perfume, stuffed toys, and other gifts.

