Archies eyes 150% Q commerce growth, global expansion

The company also plans to open 15-20 new company-owned stores by the end of the financial year (FY) 2025

New Delhi: City-based gifting retailer Archies, which clocked Rs 6 crore in sales through quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, has set an ambitious target of ₹15 – ₹18 crore for FY 2025, a 150% – 180% growth through the channel, a release by the company said on Thursday.

“Our quick commerce partnerships are just the beginning as we look to combine speed with the emotional connection that Archies has always represented,” said Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director of Archies Ltd.

Moving Forward, the brand is also setting its sights on global expansion, aiming to enter countries. The release added that markets like the Middle East, UK, Canada, and Southeast Asia are on the radar.