Titan Company opens 6 new stores in Chandni Chowk

Bengaluru: Indian jewellery retailer and watchmaker Titan Company Ltd. has opened six new stores in Chandni Chowk, one of the busiest markets in Old Delhi, the Tata Group-owned retail giant said in a press release on Friday.

The newly launched stores, located within the Omaxe Chowk complex, include jewellery brands Tanishq (6,000 sq. ft.), Caratlane- A Tanishq Partnership (3,500 sq. ft.), Mia by Tanishq (1,000 sq. ft.); ethnic wear brand Taneira (2,500 sq. ft.), eyewear brand Titan Eye+ (1,000 sq. ft.), and watch brand Helios (1,400 sq. ft.).

“Delhi NCR is a critical market for us, combining tradition with modernity, making it ideal for our latest store launches,” said C K Venkataraman, managing director of Titan Company. “These new stores not only improve our accessibility but also reaffirm our commitment to offering unparalleled shopping experiences.”

Encompassing all its stores, Omaxe Chowk leased over 15,000 sq. ft. of space to Titan Company.

“We are excited to welcome Titan’s iconic brands to Omaxe Chowk, a project that represents the perfect blend of Delhi’s rich heritage and modern retail experiences,” said Jatin Goel, executive director, Omaxe Group.

Omaxe Chowk hosts over 70 brands including Manyavar – Mohey, Koskii, Giva, Tasva, Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Ethinix by Raymond among others.

Titan Company owns and operates 16 brands across jewellery, eyewear, watches, and wearables, with over 2,000 retail stores.