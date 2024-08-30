Zepto raises $340 million at a valuation of $5 billion

The funding round was led by General Catalyst with participation from new investors Dragon Fund and Epiq Capital

New Delhi: Quick commerce unicorn Zepto has raised $340 million (over Rs 2,850 crore) in a follow-on financing round led by General Catalyst, putting the Mumbai-based firm’s valuation at $5 billion.

The fundraising comes after the three-year-old startup raised $665 million (about Rs 5,560 crore) in June 2024. The funding round valued the firm at $3.6 billion, almost triple its worth a year back.

Zepto co-founder Aadit Palicha said the rationale behind this follow-on financing was two-fold.

“First, the opportunity to bring on board a lead investor of Neeraj Arora’s calibre from General Catalyst was one we couldn’t pass on. Second, strengthening our balance sheet is a strategic move, particularly as the company continues to deliver robust growth and operating leverage,” he said.

The funding round also saw participation from new investors Dragon Fund and Epiq Capital.

Existing investors StepStone, Lightspeed, DST, and Contrary also increased their stakes, according to a company statement.

Zepto was founded in 2021 by Stanford University dropouts Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra.