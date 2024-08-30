Mastercard collaborates with Boat

The collaboration will enable Mastercard cardholders to enable the tap and pay functionality on their Boat smartwatch

Bengaluru: Indian audio wearables brand Boat has collaborated with multinational payment card services corporation Mastercard to enable tap and pay functionality on its devices, according to a company press release on Friday.

Mastercard cardholders with Boat’s payment-enabled smartwatches can use Crest Pay, Boat’s official app, to make payments directly through its wearable devices.

“Our partnership with Mastercard will help widen access to a consumer base which has continuously shown eagerness to adapt to newer modes of contactless payments,” said Sameer Mehta, co-founder of Boat.

The feature will allow cardholders to tokenise their existing Mastercard debit and credit cards of all supported banks and enable the tap and pay functionality on their Boat smartwatch. It allows users to transact up to Rs 5,000 via a point of sale device without adding a PIN.

“This association will integrate Mastercard’s trusted payment technology with Boat’s devices, enhancing the user confidence in the wearable payment technology through an unmatched experience,” said Gautam Aggarwal, division president, South Asia at Mastercard.

The feature will be available to cardholders from certain banks in the country and will be extended to other banks in due course of time, the release added.

Founded in 2016 by Mehta and Aman Gupta, Boat is a consumer electronics brand known for its affordable audio products and wearables. The company caters to a young, tech-savvy audience, offering a range of headphones, earphones, smartwatches, and more.