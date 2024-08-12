Wearables Brand Boat crosses 5 crore (50 million) ‘Made-in-India’ products

The brand currently manufactures 70%-75% of its audio and smart wearable products in India

Mumbai: Leading audio wearables brand Boat has crossed the 5-crore mark in ‘Made in India’ products, the company announced on Monday.

Commenting on the milestone, Sameer Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, Boat said, “Crossing the 5-crore mark in Made in India products is a momentous occasion for Boat. It reflects our unwavering commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative and our confidence in the capabilities of Indian manufacturing.”

Boat has been consistently invested in building a robust domestic production ecosystem. The brand currently manufactures 70%-75% of its audio and smart wearable products in India. Boat’s JV with Dixon Technologies, Califonix, has played a pivotal role in scaling up production and creating new job opportunities in the country. The collaboration has enabled Boat to optimize its supply chain, reduce lead times, and enhance product quality, and reduce dependency on other countries.

Beyond manufacturing, boAt is also focused and continuously invests in localising R&D, the release added. The brand has established Boat Labs, a dedicated innovation centre in India, where a team of engineers and designers work to create cutting-edge products tailored to the Indian consumer. Boat Labs has established strategic partnerships with global technology leaders such as Google Inc, Qualcomm, Dolby, CEVA, Mimi Hearing Technologies, and more. By collaborating with these industry giants, Boat Labs leverages cutting-edge technology and expertise to develop superior audio products.

Founded in 2016, Boat is a consumer electronics brand known for its affordable audio products and wearables. The company caters to a young, tech-savvy audience, offering a wide range of headphones, earphones, smartwatches, and more.