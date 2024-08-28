Smaaash Entertainment unveils web-based booking engine

Within the first three months of the launch, the platform achieved around Rs 10 million in sales, gained over 11k active users, and attracted more than 400k visitors from across India

Bengaluru: Homegrown gaming and entertainment company Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. has launched an web-based booking engine, which allows customers to book slots from their devices, according to a company press release on Wednesday.

Within the first three months of the launch, the platform achieved around Rs 10 million in sales, gained over 11k active users, and attracted more than 400k visitors from across India, the company has claimed in the press release. Of all the active users, 27% have booked games, bowling, and other activities through the platform more than twice, the company said.

Smaaash’s booking engine also provides weekly deals and offers on gaming, bowling, cricket, GoKarting (exclusive to the Mumbai and Barnala centres), and dining (available at select centres).

“Our new booking engine provides unparalleled convenience, allowing customers to book their favourite activities from anywhere,” said Divyamaan Shekhawat, head of sales and operations, Smaaash Entertainment. “We are thrilled with the positive response and are committed to continuously enhancing the Smaaash experience.”

Smaaash was founded in 2012 as a gaming arcade by film director and producer Shripal Morakhia with the launch of its first 80,000 sq. ft. gaming zone in Mumbai.

The virtual reality-led entertainment centre provides multiple digital entertainment options for kids as well as adults.

Today, the Sachin Tendulkar-backed startup operates 12 centres across 11 cities in India, as stated on its official LinkedIn page.