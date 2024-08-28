India Industrial and Logistics Figures H1 2024 by CBRE

The report provides an overview of the industrial and logistics sector in India for the first half of 2024, highlighting changes from the previous year, along with city-specific dynamics

‘India Industrial and Logistics Figures H1 2024’ report by real estate consulting firm CBRE provides an overview of the industrial and logistics sector in India for the first half of 2024, highlighting changes from the previous year, along with city-specific dynamics.

The report analyses key economic figures including purchasing managers’ index, index of industrial production, repo rates, inflation rates for the first half of the current year. It also shares observations on the market conditions, including demand and supply dynamics, occupancy rates, and rental trends.

Moreover, the report also delves into projections and subjective analyses based on current market conditions, acknowledging the uncertainties and contingencies that may impact future outcomes.

Key findings of the report are:

Industrial and logistics leasing activity stood at 16.6 million sq. ft. in H1 2024, a decrease of about 14% on a year-over-year (YoY) basis.

Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Kolkata dominated the half-yearly leasing activity; together, these cities accounted for almost 60% of the overall space take-up.

Third-party logistics players continued to drive the Industrial and logistics space absorption with a share of about 40%, followed by engineering and manufacturing firms (18%), FMCG companies (10%) and e-commerce players (9%).

Supply addition decreased by about 12% YoY to reach 15.5 million sq. ft. during H1 2024.

