Lee plans to double its store count in India by FY25

The retailer will have over 80 stores by the end of the current fiscal year and aims to reach around 100 stores within the next 12 months

Bengaluru: American denim and casual apparel brand Lee is gearing up to double its store count in India, aiming for 80 locations by the end of the current financial year (FY25), a top company official told IndiaRetailing.

“Our main focus at the moment is expanding our retail presence,” said Nitin Chhabra, chief executive officer of Ace Turtle, which operates the brand’s stores in India.

“While our online channels already reach 19,000 postcodes, we are also committed to growing our physical footprint with dedicated mono-brand stores, allowing consumers to experience Lee products firsthand. A year from now, we will have approximately 100 stores nationwide,” he added.

Lee, a legacy brand with 135 years of history, is owned by US-based Kontoor Brands, a spin-off of VF Corporation’s denimwear division. In 2021, the company changed Lee from a fully-owned Indian subsidiary to a franchise model and signed a licensing deal with retail tech company Ace Turtle.

In FY24, Lee’s business in India grew by approximately 32% and the denim retailer currently operates 40 stores across the country.

On Saturday, the denim brand launched its signature collection for women, titled ‘Denim Beyond Definition,’ in partnership with Indian fashion designer Suneet Varma.

“The Lee x Suneet Varma collection is a curtain-raiser for our fall/winter lineup. This blend of denim and Indian couture celebrates individuality and marks a bold move into the fashion and lifestyle arena. We are working to bring more such innovative and stylish products for our customers in India,” said Chhabra.

Customers can buy the collection at Lee’s top-tier stores across India, department store chain Shoppers Stop and online at www.lee.in and Tata Cliq Luxury.

The collection features 24 stock-keeping units (SKUs), including dresses, jackets, jeans, skirts, and tops, priced between Rs 7,999 and Rs 16,999.

In India, Lee is available at exclusive brand outlets and departmental store chains such as Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons and Centro. Its products are also available online at its dedicated webstore along with online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio, Tatacliq and Nykaa.

Apart from Lee, Bengaluru-based Ace Turtle holds the India franchisee rights for Babies”R”Us and Toys ‘R’ Us, the denim brand Wrangler and the American casual wear brand Dockers.