Reliance’s Pret A Manger enters South India

The new store of Pret A Manger is located in Bengaluru at Phoenix Mall of Asia

Bengaluru: UK-based freshly made food and organic coffee chain Pret A Manger has entered South India with its first outlet in Bengaluru, according to a company official’s social media post on Monday.

The new store is located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, which also hosts open-concept restaurants and upscale cafes including Starbucks, Tim Hortons, Fyole, Coco Café, Perch, Chaayos, Third Wave Coffee, and Haagen Dazs.

“London’s favourite Cafe now in Bengaluru. Pret A Manger launched their First Outlet in Bengaluru at Mall of Asia,” Tanul Bheda, general manager leasing at Phoenix Mall of Asia said in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new store.

The outlet also occupies a spot in ‘Oasis,’ a themed area in the mall dedicated to food and beverages.

In India, Pret A Manger stores currently offer a range of sandwiches, baguettes, salads, and soups, as well as a variety of organic coffee, tea, shakes, and smoothie options.

Pret A Manger has entered India in partnership with Reliance Brands Ltd. (RBL), a retail division of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL).

In April, Reliance opened its first Pret A Manger cafe at Maker Maxity in Mumbai. The 2,567 sq. ft. outlet recreated the brand’s iconic London shops.

Today, the cafe chain has 18 operational stores across cities including Noida, Mumbai, Gurugram and Delhi.

RBL is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. It began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle.

The company has forged long-term exclusive partnerships across multiple sectors with global and Indian brands such as Ritu Kumar, Bottega Veneta, Tiffany & Co., Valentino, Versace, Rahul Mishra, Armani, Balenciaga, Boss and Zegna among others.