Pret A Manger will open the doors of its first store at Maker Maxity, Mumbai on 21 April 2203. It will be the first of many shops the brand is set to open later this year

Mumbai: After announcing its India partnership with Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) last year, Pret A Manger, the UK-based freshly made food and organic coffee chain is all set to launch its first shop in the country. Opening its doors to the public on 21 April 2023 at Maker Maxity in Mumbai, it will be the first of many shops set to open later this year. The inaugural Mumbai shop is a recreation of Pret’s iconic London shops with a large dining space spread across 2,567 sq. ft. The store will be open all days of the week from 8:30 am to 11.30 pm.

“We are thrilled to be opening the first Pret A Manger shop in India. Our partnership with Pret A Manger aims to tap into this curiosity with an offering that we can proudly say – ensures traceability of coffee beans as much as a zero additive approach to food,” said Darshan Mehta, managing director, Reliance Brands Limited

The new shop will offer customers a wide range of feshly made sandwiches, baguettes, salads, and soups, as well as a variety of organic coffee, tea, shakes and smoothie options. Popular options like the Pret Pickle and Posh Cheddar Granary Sandwich, Avocado and Toms- Stone Baked Baguette, Smoked Salmon Protein Box Salad and a selection of freshly baked goods including Pret’s best-selling croissants and cookies constitute the food menu and will bring to India Pret’s classics without any additives to products.

Known for its 100% organic Arabica coffee, Pret’s drinks menu offers a range of brews, including the classic Espresso. Some of the popular freshly brewed hot coffee options include the classic Espresso, Americano and Latte, along with a range of iced coffee options which are perfect for hot summer days. Additionally, customers can choose from a variety of non-dairy milk options such as almond, oat, and coconut to customize their coffee orders at no extra cost.

Pano Christou, chief executive officer, Pret A Manger, said: “We have been working closely with the RBL team to create an offer for Indian consumers that reflects the Pret brand, while also adapting to local preferences and food habits. People will recognize some of our freshly prepared lunch-time classics, our delicious croissants and 100% organic Arabica coffee. Coming to India has been a goal of ours for a long time, and the opening of our first shop in Mumbai is a landmark moment in our international expansion plans.”

In addition to the freshest menu offerings, the Pret A Manger shop will feature an adaptation of the “Emanating Star”, a central element of the Pret logo, with traditional Warli patterns and modern design elements representing Mumbai. Reflecting Pret’s commitment to support local craftsmanship, the artwork is conceptualized and created by Guerrilla Art and the Vayeda brothers using coffee as the base – symbolic of the fresh organic coffee served at Pret around the world commemorating the fusion of cultures by combining traditional Indian art with modern-day Pret aesthetics.

RBL is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle. Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Clarks, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, G- Star Raw, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, among others. RBL today operates 2,126 doors split into 868 stores and 1,258 shop-in-shops in India.

Pret A Manger opened in London in 1986. It currently has shops in the UK, US, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Switzerland, Brussels, Singapore, and Germany.