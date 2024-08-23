Summercool to inaugurate new manufacturing plant in Prayagraj, UP

The new manufacturing plant spans over 5,000 sq. m.

New Delhi: Home appliances brand Summercool is set to inaugurate its latest manufacturing plant in the Naini Industrial Area, Prayagraj, a release by the company said on Friday.

The new manufacturing plant spanning 5000 sq. m. with state-of-the-art facilities is set to showcase a significant step towards boosting economic development, the release added.

Nand Gopal Gupta, cabinet minister of the Uttar Pradesh government has assured full support from the state’s Micro and Small Industries Ministry.

With an initial investment of Rs 10 crore, this unit is poised to play a crucial role in enhancing the company’s manufacturing and production capabilities. This new plant is set to employ around 100-150 people, catering to the growing demand for Summercool’s products in Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring regions, including Bihar, Bengal, Jharkhand and Nepal.