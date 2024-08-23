British fashion brand Asos launches on Ajio

With this India foray, Asos plans to tap into the growing appetite for international brands in the country

New Delhi: Fashion e-tailer Ajio announced the launch of Asos on its platform, bringing the brand into the country. The British fashion brand will be available exclusively on Ajio from Friday, a release by the company said.

“Asos is perfectly poised to tap into the Indian market with India’s favourite online fashion destination Ajio, catering to the young Indian shoppers looking for the latest in global fashion. This addition further strengthens Ajio’s repertoire of top exclusive international brands, enabling us to deliver the best fashion worldwide,” Vineeth Nair, chief executive officer (CEO), Ajio said.

Asos has launched over 3,000 options across its curated portfolio of own brands including Asos Design (menswear and womenswear), Asos Edition, Asos Luxe & Miss Selfridge. With fresh launches every month, the brand plans to expand its repertoire to 20,000 options in one year.

“Ajio’s strong presence and understanding of the Indian consumer makes them the perfect partner for Asos as we work to bring the best style to fashion lovers worldwide. We’re excited to launch our trend-led brands in India and see our iconic fashion resonate with Ajio’s customers,” said José Antonio Ramos, chief executive officer (CEO), of Asos.

Ajio has planned a 360-degree media launch campaign across online and offline channels to promote Asos. The brand will also unveil a groundbreaking Mixed Reality experience in the coming days, offering an interactive showcase of its trendy products.

Ajio, an integral part of Reliance Retail is a fashion-first platform offering over 6,000 brands and 1.7 million styles with a wide variety of exclusive international brands, owned labels and homegrown brands.