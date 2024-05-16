Register Now
Fashion & Lifestyle

Reliance Retail partners with Asos to bring the UK brand to India

Indiaretailing Bureau
Under the long-term licensing agreement, Reliance Retail will be the exclusive retail partner for  Asos across all online and offline channels in India

Bengaluru: British online fast-fashion retailer Asos Plc and India’s largest retailer by sales, Reliance Retail have entered into a long-term licensing partnership to bring Asos own brands to the Indian market, the companies shared in a joint press release on Thursday.

Under the agreement, Reliance Retail will be the exclusive retail partner for Asos across all online and offline channels in India. It is Asos’ first country-wide exclusive retail partnership.

IndiaRetailing broke the story in March this year, revealing that Reliance Retail is in discussions with Asos Plc to introduce the UK brand to India. As per the story, Reliance intends to retail Asos products through its online platform Ajio.com, as well as offline through its Centro department store chain.

“We’re excited to welcome Asos into our fashion family, marking a significant stride in  our dedication to bringing the pulse of global trends to Indian shores,”  said Isha Ambani, director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL).

“This partnership  reaffirms our status as India’s premier retail destination, ensuring our customers have access  to the cutting-edge fashion styles they crave,” she added.

Reliance will introduce Asos’ own brands through a multi-channel presence and an array of retail formats, including exclusive brand stores, multi-brand stores and digital commerce platforms.

“Together with Reliance Retail, we’re excited to be bringing some of our fashion-led  own-brands to customers in India – including Asos Design, one of the biggest British fashion brands on the planet,” said José Antonio Ramos, chief executive officer, Asos.

Asos, short for ‘as seen on screen,’ was established in London in 2000, with a primary focus on catering to the young adult demographic. The brand has over 200,000 click and collect locations and ships to more than 200 countries.

RRVL is the holding company of all the retail companies under Reliance Industries Ltd. Reliance Retail and other subsidiaries and affiliates, operate an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,836 stores  and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets.

Since its inception in 2006, Reliance Retail has signed up as India partner for various global brands, from premium labels to uber luxury brands across fashion, food and lifestyle. Reliance Brands Ltd., the retail arm for high-end labels, has forged exclusive partnerships with brands such as Bottega Veneta, Tiffany & Co., Valentino, Versace, Armani, Balenciaga, Boss and Zegna, among others.

