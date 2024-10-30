Bigbasket launches ‘Lit Biker’ campaign for Diwali

Register Now
The campaign features delivery agents riding with illuminated signs on their helmets to enable 10-minute delivery of non-grocery essentials across Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Omnichannel grocery delivery firm Bigbasket has introduced the ‘Lit Biker’ campaign for Diwali, to enable 10-minute delivery of non-grocery essentials across Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

Launched on 28 October, the campaign features delivery agents riding with illuminated signs on their helmets displaying ‘10Minutes’ and ‘DiwaliLit.’ As part of the campaign, Bigbasket has also turned autorickshaws into moving billboards, with each auto topped by a Bigbasket banner. 

“At Bigbasket, we understand the joy and hustle of Diwali festivities, and our ‘Lit Biker’ initiative embodies our dedication to making celebrations brighter, faster, and more memorable for our customers,” said Anand Bhaskaran, head of digital and marketing communications.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Bigbasket was founded in 2011 by Hari Menon, VS Sudhakar, V S Ramesh, Vipul Parekh, and Abhinay Choudari. In May 2021, Tata Digital, which is a 100% subsidiary of Tata Sons acquired a 64% stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies, the parent company that owns Bigbasket. Bigbasket is now run by Innovative Retail Concepts, a subsidiary of Supermarket Grocery Supplies.

The company’s operations have expanded to more than 400 cities in India, recording about 15 million customer orders per month.

