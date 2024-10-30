Register Now
Haldiram’s onboards Sociometrik and Propvision to integrate AI into operations

The partnership will enable Haldiram’s to leverage AI for data-driven site selection

Bengaluru: Leading namkeen, snacks and sweets brand Haldiram’s, which also runs a chain of restaurants, has partnered with AI-powered retail intelligence platform Sociometrik and real estate firm Propvision to integrate AI into Haldiram’s operations.

“This festive season, we couldn’t be more excited to have Haldiram’s join our platform! Its legendary flavors meet our cutting-edge insights to expand its QSR footprint—faster and smarter,” Propvision wrote in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The partnership will enable Haldiram’s to leverage AI for data-driven site selection, using city-wide heatmaps with socioeconomic and demographic insights. This includes identifying optimal retail clusters, forecasting revenue with machine learning, and aligning requirements with property listings.

Haldiram’s was incorporated by Ganga Bishan Agarwal in Bikaner, Rajasthan in the year 1937. Today, it has a widespread network of over 100 carrying and forwarding agents and more than 1,000 distributors in India, with Haldiram’s products being available in more than seven million outlets.

