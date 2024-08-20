Reliance Retail’s Yousta opens at Ambience Mall, Gurugram

The youth-centric fashion brand opened its last store in Lucknow in July

New Delhi: Reliance Retail’s youth-centric fashion brand Yousta has opened a new store in Gurugram at Ambience Mall, according to a social media post by a company official.

“Thrilled to announce the grand opening of Yousta at Ambience Mall, Gurgaon! Yousta, our vibrant, youth-centric brand, perfectly balances trendiness with affordability. Our store is packed with an amazing variety of trendy pieces designed to resonate with young consumers who want to stay ahead of the fashion curve while staying within budget,” said Kapil Soni, National NSO Lead – Cover Story Clothing & State Head – North 1 in a LinkedIn post.

The brand has been launched by Reliance Retail Ltd. (RRL), which spans over 18,774 stores and multiple digital commerce platforms.

Its first flagship store opened in Hyderabad’s Sarath City Mall in August 2023. Since then, it has quickly grown to cover 15 states nationwide. These include Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh.

A majority of the brand’s products are under Rs. 499, and nothing exceeds Rs. 999.