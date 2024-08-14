Chai Sutta Bar opens 2 outlets in Bengaluru

The newly launched CSB outlets are located at Kalyan Nagar and Nagarbhavi

Bengaluru: Quick service restaurant (QSR) chain Chai Sutta Bar (CSB) has expanded its retail presence in South India with the launch of two more stores in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. The new outlets are located at Kalyan Nagar and Nagarbhavi.

“Bengaluru has always been a key market for us due to its eclectic mix of residents and students who appreciate both tradition and modernity,” said Anand Nayak, co-founder of CSB. “With these new outlets, we aim to cater to the city’s diverse audience by offering a place where everyone, from college students to professionals.”

Currently, the chai retailer operates more than eight stores in Bengaluru.

Founded in 2016 by Nayak and Anubhav Dubey and in Madhya Pradesh, CSB offers chai, coffee, Maggie, burgers, momos, pizzas and mocktails, at its outlets, starting from Rs 15, according to its official website.

With a presence in over 320 cities and 550 outlets across India, the QSR chain serves 4.5 lakh kulhad teas daily and boasts a turnover of over Rs 150 crores.