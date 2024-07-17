Super Chai to launch Super Coffee, aiming for 100 stores in 3 years

The company is also targeting to launch more than 100 stores of Super Chai in the next three years

Bengaluru: New Delhi-based tea retail chain Super Chai is extending its portfolio into new coffee concept Super Coffee, that is set to launch in the first week of September 2024, its co-founder Vaibhav Khanna told IndiaRetailing.

“There is a significant market of Gen Z consumers for coffee priced between Rs 80 and Rs. 200, with very few coffee brands currently serving this segment,” Khanna said. “Super Coffee will have a completely different format in India. The offering will be unique, with outlets opening in high footfall areas and shopping malls.”

Super Chai was established in September 2020 by two co-founders Saurabh Sharma and Khanna, with its first location in Delhi NCR located at GK M-Block. Currently, the retailer operates 16 locations across Delhi NCR (12), Punjab (2) and Uttar Pradesh (3).

Now the company is planning to ramp up and roll out 100 coffee stores in the next three years.

“We are expanding to reach 100 locations by the end of 2026, having already partnered with multiple expansion partners across different locations. We will launch over 25 new stores by the end of this financial year,” said Khanna.

Super Chai is adopting a pan-India strategy with immediate expansion plans in Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, focusing primarily on tier 1 and tier 2 cities. Top priority will be expanding into malls, followed by high street locations, and then neighborhood areas.

Recently, the chai retailer opened its newest store at the Delhi High Court.

“We plan to expand to more high courts across India. Currently, brands are emerging in hospitals and universities, leaving only high courts and pilgrimage sites as the last untapped areas for branded stores,” added Khanna.

Next up, the brand is opening a location at the Katra Vaishno Devi temple, Jammu and Kashmir.

Super Chai’s product mix includes 60% tea sales, offering a range of different teas. Additionally, 25% of our offerings are food, while 15% consist of coolers.

The retailer has two store concepts: Super Chai Cutting, which occupies about 100-150 sq. ft. with a limited menu for densely populated areas, and Super Chai Cafe, which ranges from 600-700 sq. ft. in carpet area.

The company currently partners with third-party aggregators like Swiggy and Zomato for online ordering and delivery.

“Soon, we will be introducing products like instant chai mixes, which will be exclusively available in all Super Chai stores and on quick commerce platforms,” he added.

Its direct-to-consumer website is under development and is set to launch during the festive season in October, featuring a range of products and gift hampers.

In terms of financial growth, its peak performance was in April of this year. For fiscal year (FY) 2025, Super Chai is aiming for an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of approximately Rs 10-12 crores. In FY24, the startup achieved over Rs 5 crores in ARR.