Powerlook opens new flagship store in Indore

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Credit: File
The 8th store from the fashion brand is located at  Phoenix Citadel Mall, Indore

New Delhi: Fashion brand Powerlook has opened a new flagship store in Phoenix Citadel Mall, Indore, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

The store offers a clothing range like t-shirts, shirts, bottoms, vests, and co-ords for men.  The brand is gearing up to open stores in Hyderabad, Chennai, Surat, Vadodara, and Bengaluru by March 2025.

“By setting up an exclusive store in Indore, known for its rich cultural heritage and youthful energy, we’re thrilled to enter the market with the trending and versatile collection,” said  Raghav Pawar, co-founder, of Powerlook. “10% of market revenue comes from Madhya Pradesh (MP). We’re expanding to Indore as part of our tier ll growth strategy, driven by the high demand for our products in the city.”

IndiaRetailing had earlier reported that the brand looks to hit a gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 300 crore this financial year, clocking a more than twofold growth over the last year.
The fashion brand which markets products mainly on leading e-commerce platforms like Myntra and Flipkart recorded a GMV of Rs 130 crore in the last financial year.
Founded in 2010, the Mumbai-based brand offers products in the range of Rs 399 and Rs 1,400 on average. At present, the brand has a presence in cities like Mumbai, Palghar, Pune and Indore.
