Cafe chain Social celebrates 10 year anniversary

Bengaluru: Neighbourhood café chain Social, which is present in 9 cities and 54 neighborhoods across the country, is set to celebrate its 10 year anniversary, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Starting on 16 August 2024, Social will kick off the celebrations, extending throughout August.

“When we started Social 10 years ago, our vision was to create something far beyond an ordinary restaurant experience,” said Riyaaz Amlani, Founder of Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of Social.

“We aimed to build engaging and lively spaces where diverse communities could connect, thrive, and mirror the vibrant energy of young, urban India.”

The café-bar started in 2014 with its first outlet located at Church Street, Bengaluru, followed by Hauz Khas in Delhi and Colaba in Mumbai. Today, the company is also present in Pune, Indore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Dehradun.

As part of the celebrations, Social will introduce a special menu of its bestselling food items, which were popular during the last decade. This limited time menu will be available across all Social outlets from 16 to 31 August, the release added.

Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality was founded in 2001 with its maiden venture Mocha Coffees and Conversations. Today, it boasts a network of over 60 restaurants across more than 20 Indian cities. Alongside Social, its umbrella brands include scaled brands such as Antisocial, Smoke House Deli, and Mocha, as well as boutique one-offs such as Slink & Bardot and Prithvi Café.