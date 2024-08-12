Tim Hortons enters Ahmedabad

The store is located on the ground floor of outside domestic arrivals, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport

Bengaluru: International coffeehouse and restaurant chain Tim Hortons has launched its 32nd store in India, marking its debut in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the company said in a press release on Monday.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Tim Hortons to Ahmedabad, a city known for its vibrant culture, colours and warm hospitality,” said Tarun Jain, chief executive officer of Tim Hortons India. “We look forward to creating memorable moments and forging lasting connections with every guest who walks through our doors in Ahmedabad.”

The newly launched outlet will operate 24/7 at the airport, offering a range of its signature Arabica coffee, beverages, and freshly prepared food options. It also features a glass-fronted donut station.

Tim Hortons made its Indian debut in August 2022 by opening two outlets in the National Capital Region (NCR). The brand entered India through an exclusive master franchise agreement with AG Café, a joint venture entity jointly owned by the retail conglomerate Apparel Group and Gateway Partners, an emerging markets alternative investment manager.

Currently, the coffee retailer is present in cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ludhiana, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Tim Hortons is a multinational coffeehouse and restaurant chain, based in Toronto. The company was founded in 1964 by Canadian hockey players Tim Horton and Jim Charade. Globally, Tim Hortons is operated by Restaurant Brands International Inc. with over 5,100 restaurants across 15 countries.