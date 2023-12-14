Google News
Tim Hortons marks 25-store milestone in India

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
Tim Hortons, Punjab; Source: LinkedIn
Located at The Outlet Village in Sangrur, the new highway store represents Tim Hortons’ sixth outlet in the state

Bengaluru: Canadian coffeehouse and restaurant chain Tim Hortons has launched its 25th store in India in Punjab, a company official wrote on social media. Located at The Outlet Village in Sangrur, the new highway store represents Tim Hortons’ sixth outlet in the state.

“Hello from Sangrur, Punjab as Tim Hortons India opens its 25th restaurant,” said Ravi Makwana, chief marketing officer at Tim Hortons India in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the store.

“Was great to be in the mild winter of Punjab to open the 25th Tim Hortons in India. The love of our customers to the brand keeps increasing with every opening. Big thanks and grateful to the Tims mates working behind the counter day in day out to provide the signature Tim Hortons love and care,” he added.

Tim Hortons made its entry into the state in January 2023 with its first store at Sarabha Nagar in Ludhiana, followed by subsequent openings in Mohali, Patiala, Bathinda and Tehsil.

The cafe chain made its Indian debut in August 2022 by opening two outlets in the National Capital Region (NCR). The brand entered India through an exclusive master franchise agreement with AG Café, a joint venture entity jointly owned by the retail conglomerate Apparel Group and Gateway Partners, an emerging markets alternative investment manager.

Currently, the coffee retailer is present in cities including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ludhiana and Mumbai and has generated over 500 direct employment according to a previous press release. 

Tim Hortons is a multinational coffeehouse and restaurant chain, based in Toronto. The company was founded in 1964 by Canadian hockey players Tim Horton and Jim Charade. Globally, Tim Hortons is operated by Restaurant Brands International Inc. with over 5,100 restaurants across 15 countries.

