Honasa Consumer’s Q1 profit jumps 63% to Rs 40.25 cr; sales rise 19% to Rs 554 cr

The total income of Honasa Consumer in the June quarter was up 20% to Rs 572.77 crore

New Delhi: Honasa Consumer Ltd, which owns FMCG brands such as Mamaearth and The Derma Co, on Friday reported an increase of 62.9% in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 40.25 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024.

It had registered a PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 24.71 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing from the company, Honasa Consumer.

Honasa Consumer’s revenue from operations was up 19.28% to Rs 554.05 crore in the June quarter of this fiscal. It was at Rs 464.48 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its total expenses stood at Rs 520.38 crore, up 17.42% in the June quarter of FY25.

Shares of Honasa Consumer on Friday settled at Rs 473.60 on BSE, down 4.58% from the previous close.