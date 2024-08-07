Travel brand Mokobara opens 12th retail store

Located at DLF Cyber City, Gurugram, the newly launched store is Mokobara’s second outlet in the city

Bengaluru: Travel and lifestyle brand Mokobara has launched its 12th retail store across the country in Gurugram, just over a year after the company ventured into physical retailing, as per a social media post by a company official.

Located at DLF Cyber City, a commercial area in Gurugram owned by the DLF Group, the newly launched store is Mokobara’s second outlet in the city.

“Super proud to share that we launched our 12th store today at DLF Cyber City,” Ayushi Yadav, head of business development at Mokobara said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, while sharing the images of the new store.

The company marked its entry into brick-and-mortar retail in May 2023 with the launch of its first retail store in Bengaluru at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield. In December 2023, the brand made its debut in North India with the launch of its first store in Gurugram.

Mokobara was founded in early 2020 by Sangeet Agarwal and Navin Parwal as a direct-to-consumer (D2C) online luggage brand. The Bengaluru-based retailer offers products including travel bags, briefcases, totes, slings, wallets and accessories.

Apart from its physical stores in cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Mumbai and Pune, the brand also retails through its e-commerce platform and other online marketplaces such as Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon and Nykaa.