Travel brand Mokobara enters North India

Mokobara store, Gurgaon; Source: LinkedIn
Located at MGF Metropolitan Mall, Heritage City, it is the seventh store of Mokobara in the country

Bengaluru: Travel and lifestyle brand Mokobara has entered North India with the launch of its first store in Gurugram, a company official wrote on social media. Located at the MGF Metropolitan mall, Heritage City, it is the seventh store of Mokobara in the country.

“Unlocking new horizons and how delighted to share Mokobara has officially opened its doors at MGF Metropolitan, Gurgaon. This is our first stride in the North region,” said Ayushi Yadav, head of business development at Mokobara, in a LinkedIn post while sharing the images of the new store.

The company marked its entry into brick-and-mortar retail in May 2023 with the launch of its first retail store in Bengaluru at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.

The Bengaluru-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand offers products including travel bags, briefcases, totes, slings, wallets and accessories.

In July, the company unveiled its second retail store on the 12th Main Road in Indiranagar, spanning 800 sq. ft. of real estate. This stand-alone outlet is Mokobara’s first flagship in the country.

Mokobara was founded in early 2020 by Sangeet Agarwal and Navin Parwal as a direct-to-consumer online luggage brand. Apart from its physical stores in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune, the brand also retails through its e-commerce platform and other online marketplaces such as Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon and Nykaa.

Currently, Mokobara is set to double down on omnichannel expansions and is targeting to launch over 20 retail stores in fiscal year 2024, as per a previous press release.

