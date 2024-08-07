Shoppers Stop hires Jiten Mahendra as CMO; Shwetal Basu quits

Basu has resigned from her role at Shoppers Stop to pursue other career opportunities and will work till 30 September

Mumbai: Omni-channel fashion and lifestyle retailer Shoppers Stop Ltd. has appointed Jiten Mahendra as its new Chief Marketing and Communication Officer, according to the company’s regulatory filings on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Mahendra will replace Shwetal Basu who has tendered her resignation on 25 July 2024 to pursue other career opportunities. Basu joined the Mumbai-based department store chain in November 2021 after working for Metro Brands Ltd.

Shoppers Stop said Basu will be serving her notice period till 30 September 2024 for a smooth transition. It is, however, unknown where Basu is headed next.

Jiten Mahendra brings over 20 years of experience spanning industries such as fashion retail, edtech, automobiles, paint, pharma, and fast moving consumer goods. He has been associated with reputed organizations and brands like Byju’s, Max Fashion – Landmark Group Dubai, Mahindra & Mahindra Auto Ltd., and many more. In his most recent role, he served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Ample (Retail Businesses + B2B + P&L Ecom), leading the marketing efforts for premium brands like Imagine (Apple, Bose, Asics, Under Armour).

A seasoned professional, Mahendra possesses extensive expertise in building digital ecosystems, e-commerce, CRM, analytics, new product development and launches, and integrated go-to-market strategies. His proficiency extends to digital strategy, loyalty programs, e-commerce, market research, strategic business planning, P&L management, brand development, and media/advertising. Mahendra has successfully created multiple branded intellectual properties, such as Elite Model Look (Elite Europe), Max Kids Festival (Disney), Max Design Award (Elle Magazine), and BNSPT for Byju’s.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Mumbai University and pursued his PGEMP (Product Management & Marketing Strategy) from SP Jain Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.