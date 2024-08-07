6oz Artisan Coffee opens first-ever outlet in Bengaluru

The brand will open two more outlets in Bengaluru in the coming months

Bengaluru: 6oz Artisan Coffee, an extension of the Bengaluru-based boutique coffee company Koorg, has opened its first artisan coffee experience outlet in Bengaluru, located at Ulsur, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The outlet features more than 15 coffee variations, including fusions, swirls, and boba creations, as well as flavoured coffees, non-caffeinated choices, and a specialty manual brewing edition. Additionally, it will provide a variety of treats, cookies, and snacks.

6oz Artisan Coffee was founded by Singapore-based Indian entrepreneur Sam Roberts.

“We are excited to launch our first outlet in Bengaluru,” said Roberts. “We believe that 6oz Coffee will compete strongly with premium coffee chains and brands by setting a new professional level for artisan coffee.”

The brand will open two additional outlets in the city in the coming months .

Its current expansion plans include strategically opening more cafes, both locally and potentially internationally, the release added.