V-Mart Retail Q1 net profit at Rs 12.14 cr, revenue up 15.8% to Rs 786cr

PTI
By PTI
The company recorded a loss of Rs 21.94 crore in the April-June period a year ago

New Delhi: V-Mart Retail Ltd. on Monday reported a profit of Rs 12.14 crore for the first quarter ended in June 2024 against a loss of Rs 21.94 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 15.85 per cent to Rs 786.08 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 678.52 crore in the corresponding quarter, the value retailer stated.

V Mart’s total expenses in the June quarter were at Rs 781.40 crore.

Its revenue from retail trade was at Rs 774.50 crore and Rs 11.58 crore from digital marketplace Limeroad.

Shares of V-Mart Retail on Monday settled at Rs 3,248.80 apiece, down 5.26 per cent from the previous close.

