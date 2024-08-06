Chai Sutta Bar opens outlet in Hyderabad

The newly launched CSB outlet is located at Saidabad, K V Ranga Reddy District, Champapet Hyderabad

Bengaluru: Quick service restaurant (QSR) chain Chai Sutta Bar (CSB) has opened its latest outlet in Hyderabad, three years after the launch of its first store in the city, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to bring Chai Sutta Bar to this vibrant city and are confident that our unique tea blends and warm ambiance will resonate with the people of Hyderabad as it worked earlier,” said Anubhav Dubey, chief executive officer of CSB.

The new outlet is located at Saidabad, K V Ranga Reddy District, Champapet Hyderabad.

CSB entered Hyderabad in 2021 with its first outlet in Nizampet.

Founded in 2016 by Dubey and Anand Nayak in Madhya Pradesh, CSB offers chai, coffee, Maggie, burgers, momos, pizzas and mocktails, at its outlets, starting from Rs 15, according to its official website.

With a presence in over 320 cities and 550 outlets across India, the QSR chain serves 4.5 lakh kulhad teas daily and boasts a turnover of over Rs 150 crores.