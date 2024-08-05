Ace Turtle strengthens team with 3 new senior hires

Rahul Rajan has been appointed as CBO – retail of its fashion brands, Agnes Raja George as AVP and business head of Wrangler and Jitender Singh as AVP and business head of Lee

Bengaluru: Technology-native retail company Ace Turtle has shored up its senior management team by appointing three senior executives, according to a company press release on Monday.

Rahul Rajan has been appointed as chief business officer – retail of fashion brands, Agnes Raja George has been hired as assistant vice president and business head of Wrangler and central planning and Jitender Singh as assistant vice president and business head of Lee.

“We are excited to welcome Rajan, George and Singh to our leadership team,” said Nitin Chhabra, chief executive officer of Ace Turtle. “All of them bring extensive experience in retail and technology along with proven track records that will be invaluable as we continue to drive strong business growth.”

Rajan will spearhead the growth of online and offline retail channels for all fashion brands under Ace Turtle’s umbrella. He brings 15 years of experience, including seven years as a business operator and has a background in strategy and investment from companies such as Flipkart and EY.

George brings nearly 23 years of experience in the fashion retail industry. He has a proven track record in managing brands across department stores, exclusive brand stores, online marketplaces, and multi-brand outlet trade in India. He founded and scaled the women’s wear brand De Moza and has held various leadership roles at Landmark Group India and Aditya Birla Fashion and Lifestyle.

Singh brings 22 years of experience in both online and offline channels, covering the sports and fitness, lifestyle, FMCG, and consumer durable categories. Before joining Ace Turtle, he held positions at Myntra, Decathlon, 3M, Café Coffee Day, and TTK Prestige.

Bengaluru-based Ace Turtle is the exclusive licensee of global denim brands Lee and Wrangler, toy retail chains Toys“R”Us and Babies“R”Us, and California-based casual wear brand Dockers for India and other South Asian markets. It operates over 110 stores of Lee, Wrangler, Toys”R”Us and Dockers across the country.