The Body Shop collaborates with actress Diana Penty

In the new campaign, the Indian model and actress is seen sharing the Edelweiss morning routine for a younger, smoother-looking skin

New Delhi: British-born ethical beauty brand The Body Shop partners with Indian actress Diana Penty, a release by the company said on Friday.

Edelweiss is a new ingredient in The Body Shop’s products. Edelweiss extract is harvested by a team of passionate experts in the Swiss Alps. These specialist growers responsibly source, manage, and organically cultivate the edelweiss flowers, ensuring the highest quality extract is concentrated within the formulation.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Diana Penty to highlight this fantastic ingredient, the beauty industry’s best-kept secret, with 43% more antioxidant power than retinol,” said Harmeet Singh – Chief Brand of Marketing, Product, & Digital, at The Body Shop Asia South.

Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand. The Body Shop India operates in India through its partner Quest Retail, A leading Beauty Specialist Omni Channel Retailer and Brand development company in India.

The ethical beauty brand recently introduced murals at some of its stores. Read more about it here.

The company counts India among its top markets and plans to now focus on increasing its presence in tier 2 and 3 towns. Read more about it here.