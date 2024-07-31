The Body Shop introduces murals across workshop stores

The new murals can be found in The Body Shop’s workshop stores across cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad

Bengaluru: British-born ethical beauty brand The Body Shop has introduced mural designs across its workshop stores in cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The new murals can be found in stores at Viviana Mall, Thane (Mumbai), Phoenix Mall of Asia (Bengaluru), Nexus Mall, Koramangala (Bengaluru), and InOrbit Mall (Hyderabad).

“These store designs go beyond aesthetics; they embody our dedication to sustainability, cultural legacy, and community empowerment,” said Vishal Chaturvedi, chief revenue officer, Quest Retail, The Body Shop.

“Each mural narrates a story that resonates with the local populace, strengthening a sense of commitment with customers and nurturing a sense of belonging,” he added.

Since 2022, the brand has been opening Activist Workshop stores to support the recycling program it started in 2019. This initiative allows customers to recycle their product packaging.

The workshop includes fixtures constructed from reclaimed wood and recycled plastics, an aluminum facade that is low-energy and endlessly recyclable, and worktops made entirely from recycled materials. Additionally, over 70% of The Body Shop’s packaging is fully recyclable.

The Body Shop has been operational in India since 2006 under the management of Quest Retail Pvt Ltd, a Delhi-based cosmetic manufacturing company.

At present, it has over 200 stores and over 20 Activist Workshop stores nationwide and it caters to over 1,500 cities through its online reach as well as marketplace partnership with e-commerce brands.

Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick, the beauty retailer currently operates around 2,500 retail locations in more than 80 countries.