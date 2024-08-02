Register Now
Snitch opens its 16th store in Rajkot

The brand last week opened its 15th store in Vadodara

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based omnichannel fashion brand Snitch has opened its 16th store in Rajkot, Gujarat, as per a social media post by the company’s top on Friday.

“Adding a new style destination to the heart of Gujarat! We’re thrilled to announce the opening of our 16th / 100 Snitch store in Rajkot! Upwards and onwards,” said Chetan Siyal, chief marketing officer (CMO)  in a LinkedIn post.

Snitch, a fashion and lifestyle brand founded in 2020 in Bengaluru, is rapidly expanding its footprint in India. The brand operates stores in cities including Bengaluru, Surat, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. Snitch recently opened its 14th store, marking its second outlet in Hyderabad.

In the men’s fashion e-commerce segment, Snitch has captured a 2.4% market share and reported a remarkable 130% increase in sales compared to the previous fiscal year. Since opening its first store in July of last year, the brand has been on an aggressive expansion trajectory, aiming to establish 20-30 new stores by the end of this fiscal year, aspiring to be the “Zara of India.”

Snitch’s diverse product portfolio includes men’s clothing, shoes, perfumes, and sunglasses, with an impressive sales rate of 15 units per minute across both online and retail platforms. The brand’s growth is further bolstered by its recent success in raising Rs 110 crore in its Series A funding round.

