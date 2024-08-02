The New Delhi-based brand intends to open over 50 shop-in-shops in large format retail stores and around 10 outlets in domestic airports by the end of this fiscal year

Bengaluru: Homegrown luxury perfumery brand Mocemsa aims to double its revenue annually, targeting Rs 500 crore in primary sales and approximately Rs 1,500- Rs2,000 crore in secondary sales over the next five years, a top company official told IndiaRetailing.

Mocemsa was launched in 2017 by brothers Pulkit and Paarth Malhotra as a direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand.

It entered offline retailing with its first shop-in-shop at Select City Walk, New Delhi in 2020. Currently, the New Delhi-based brand operates a total of 121 shop-in-shops outlets across malls and high streets with large format retailers,15 shop-in-shops outlets in domestic airports in India, and six duty-free stores.

“We intend to open 50 more shop-in-shops with large format retailers and approximately 10 additional stores in domestic airports by the end of this fiscal year,” said Paarth Malhotra, partner at Mocemsa.

In addition to its D2C website, the brand is available on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra and Shoppers Stop’s online platform and will open shop-in-shops at the department store chain’s outlets within the next two months.

About 70% of its sales come from offline channels, while 30% are generated online.

Since its inception, Mocemsa’s mission has been to offer the same quality as international brands, along with comparable packaging to provide a similar touch and feel.

“In the Indian fragrance industry, we typically find products priced at Rs 500-600, such as those made by Denver and Fogg, or international brands priced at Rs 10,000 and upwards,” said Malhotra. “We identified a gap in the market for products priced between Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.”

It offers deodorants priced around Rs 500 and perfumes ranging from approximately Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000. “Our price points serve as a bridge to luxury, offering a premium experience without the full cost. It’s like taking the highway without paying the entire toll,” he added.

The retailer has 3.5-4 lakh customers, and it aims to scale this number to at least 10 times its size in the next two years. Interestingly, Mocemsa neither discounts nor advertises, relying entirely on organic sales.

The company has a total of 18 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in its signature line and 9 SKUs in its luxury collection, all made in Barcelona, Spain. “We plan to keep the number of SKUs at this level, or they may be reduced in the coming years. There will definitely be new launches, meaning some existing SKUs may gradually be retired,” added Malhotra.