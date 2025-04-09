Univision Foods expands into B2C segment, launches two new brands

Univision Foods has introduced two dry fruit and nut brands, ‘Tauffa’ and ‘Nut n Berry’ for Indian consumers

Bengaluru: Univision Foods, an FMCG company focusing on dry fruits segment, has expanded from B2B to the B2C market with the launch of its own brands ‘Tauffa’ and ‘Nut n Berry’, the company said in a press release.

Univision launched Tauffa as a pilot project in January this year, which surpassed hopes, yielding over Rs 10 million in sales in only three months. Tauffa has been able to satisfy a broad customer range with 15 stock keeping units (SKUs), offering reasonable top-quality solutions for daily domestic requirements. The product range has cashews, almonds, raisins, pistachio, walnut, anjeer, munakka, dates, trail mix and seeds mix. The price of this range starts from Rs 99.

The brand is available in through quick commerce platforms such as Swiggy-instamart, Blinkit and market placed platforms – Amazon and Flipkart. Tauffa is also available in modern trade and general trade markets in Eastern UP, Delhi/NCR and Guwahati.

Conversely, as a luxury brand distributed mostly through fast commerce sites and high-end retail stores, Nut n Berry will appeal to urban customer base. Initially debuting with 5 SKUs, Nut n Berry seeks to redefine the high-end dry fruit market. The products available under this brand will be available on all quick commerce platforms and priced between Rs 500 to Rs 3,000.

“Having established ourselves in the B2B space, we are now venturing into the B2C market with Tauffa and Nut n Berry. Our goal is to reach consumers across the country with premium-quality products that stand out in the industry,” said Chaudhary Dev Pratap Singh, Founder of Univision Foods.

Founded in 2023, Univision Foods Pvt. Ltd. manufactures food products, particularly focusing on handpicked dry fruits and related items. It has collaborated with companies such as Swiggy-Instamart, Vishal Mega Mart, and Mother Dairy and many more providing on-demand contract manufacturing and sourcing services for dry fruits across India.