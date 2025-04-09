Register Now
Finance & Funding

Eat Better Co raises Rs 17 crore in pre-series A funding round

L-R: Shaurya, Vidushi & Mridula Kanoria, Founders of Eat Better Co.
With the new funding, the retailer plans to expand its product line and double down on quick-commerce

Bengaluru: Jaipur-based snacking startup Eat Better Co has raised Rs 17 crore in a pre-series A funding round led by Prath Ventures and Spring Marketing Capital, with participation from existing investors, a press release said on Wednesday.

The brand also recently secured a deal on Shark Tank India at a Rs 100 crore valuation from investor Namita Thapar. With the new funding, the retailer plans to expand its product line and double down on quick-commerce.

Founded by Mridula, Vidushi, and Shaurya Kanoria, Eat Better Co began as a small-scale initiative focused on producing sweets and namkeen using home-style ingredients. The brand has since scaled up to fulfill over two lakh orders monthly across various sales platforms.

“When we started, it was just about making great snacks for friends and family. But over the years we realized we were solving a much bigger problem—people wanted delicious, heathy snacks they could trust,” said Mridula Kanoria, Founder of Eat Better Co.

With the rise of quick commerce, Eat Better Co has made its products available at the tap of a button through Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and Blinkit.

“Eat Better operates in categories that are central to Indian diets—namkeens and sweets. We believe there is an opportunity to modernise these products with contemporary flavors and nutritional improvements,” said Harmanpreet Singh, Founder of Prath Ventures.

