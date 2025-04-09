Women’s wear market sees slight decline in demand, Meesho leads in app growth: Report

Meesho, while witnessing a 32.14% drop in search volume, still emerged as the most downloaded app, with 16.44% growth in downloads

Bengaluru: The women’s wear market in India has experienced a slight decline in search volume, dropping by 6.68% from FY 2024 (770.55 L) to FY 2025 (719.10 L), signaling a minor dip in consumer interest or demand, as per a report by digital marketing agency Techmagnate.

Despite this, branded marketplaces have maintained dominance, with the top five—Meesho, Myntra, Flipkart, Amazon, and Ajio—accounting for over 97% of total branded search volume.

However, Meesho, while witnessing a 32.14% drop in search volume, still emerged as the most downloaded app, with 16.44% growth in downloads, outperforming Flipkart, Shopsy, Amazon, and Myntra. This trend points to a growing preference for mobile-centric shopping, as consumers continue to favor the convenience and user-friendly features offered by fashion apps.

Zara leads the women’s wear market with an average monthly search volume of 2.79L, although its declining search volume indicates challenges in maintaining its search engine results page (SERP) dominance. H&M, Biba, Libas, and Puma follow closely behind in the top five list.

In the ethnic wear segment, ‘Chikankari kurti for women’ has gained significant traction, experiencing a remarkable 809.39% growth and reaching an average monthly search volume of 8.23L. Additionally, ethnic wear as a category dominates the market with an average monthly search volume of 165.99L.

Geographically, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai continue to dominate, accounting for nearly 68% of the total online search volume, while Chennai is the only city to show positive growth at +0.92%, boosting its market share to 11.30%.

“The women’s fashion market in India is undergoing a dynamic transformation,” said Sarvesh Bagla, Founder and CEO of Techmagnate. “The trends and the industry are evolving rapidly, driven by changing consumer preferences, technological advancements, and the growing influence of social media and global trends.”

“Contemporary consumers conduct queries on women’s wear, evaluate their options, and make their decisions; because of which, a holistic understanding of search behavior is essential for a better digital marketing roadmap,” he added.