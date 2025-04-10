How Neude Skin is reinventing the skincare aisle with ‘the science of milk’

The brand was born out of a vision to harness the benefits of milk and elevate them with modern skincare science

Neude Skin, launched in 2023 by sibling duo Advay and Aayshya Jhunjhunwala, has quickly carved out a niche in the Indian skincare market. The brand was born out of a vision to harness the benefits of milk and elevate them with modern skincare science.

At the heart of Neude Skin is a deep belief in the potential of milk as a natural base for skincare. By breaking it down into its core components—such as proteins, peptides, and probiotics—and supercharging it with active ingredients like ceramides, vitamin C, and bakuchiol, the brand has developed a range of products. This approach, which they call ‘The Science of Milk’, is designed to nourish the skin and delight the senses with every application.

Backed by Think9 Consumer and other investors, Neude Skin has been able to accelerate its innovation and growth. The funding has allowed the brand to invest in product development and expand its reach across digital and physical retail channels.

A key strategic milestone in 2024 was the signing of South Indian actress Sreeleela as the brand ambassador. This move was aimed at strengthening Neude’s presence in southern India and amplifying its visibility among young, modern consumers who resonate with both science-backed skincare and culturally familiar ingredients like milk.

Looking ahead, Neude Skin has ambitious plans for on channel expansion, particularly through quick commerce platforms, which will allow customers to receive products faster and more conveniently. The brand is also working on launching new products that further build on its milk-based innovation platform. Another top priority is increasing top-of-the-funnel awareness—meaning it aims to draw more people into the brand through storytelling, influencer collaborations, and digital campaigns that educate consumers on the science and sensory richness of Neude’s skincare.

“By combining the time-tested goodness of milk with 21st century supercharging actives, we create products and textures designed to enhance the natural glow and reveal healthier skin,” said its Co-Founder Aayshya Jhunjhunwala.

In an increasingly crowded beauty market, Neude Skin stands out by combining ancient wisdom with scientific rigor, all while delivering luxurious textures that turn skincare into a self-care ritual. With a strong foundation and a compelling story, the brand is poised to continue its momentum and become a major player in India’s growing D2C beauty landscape.