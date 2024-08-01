Metro Brands appoints Mohit Dhanjal as chief operating officer

In his new role, Dhanjal will be responsible for driving operational excellence and process improvements to support the company’s growth initiatives

Bengaluru: Mumbai-based footwear retailer Metro Brands Ltd. (MBL) has appointed Mohit Dhanjal as its chief operating officer effective 1 August, the company announced on Thursday.

In his new role, Dhanjal will be responsible for driving operational excellence and process improvements to support the company’s growth initiatives. He will have an impact on shaping the strategic direction of the company and overseeing day-to-day operations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dhanjal to our executive team,” said Nissan Joseph, chief executive officer of MBL. “His extensive experience in fashion and lifestyle retail, coupled with his visionary approach to cater to the new-age customer, makes him a great fit to lead MBL’s operational strategy.”

Prior to his new role, Dhanjal worked with Reliance Retail, where he served as chief revenue officer for Tira Beauty. With over 30 years of experience in the retail sector, he has held various leadership positions at Sephora (Arvind Fashions Ltd.), Raymond Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever.

“I am excited to join MBL at such a pivotal time in its growth journey,” said Dhanjal. “I look forward to working with the multi-talented team here to help accelerate Metro’s strategic priorities and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Indian footwear speciality retailer MBL retails footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third-party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Fila, Skechers, Clarks, Puma and Adidas.

As of 31 March 2024, the company operated 836 Stores in 193 cities across 31 Indian states and Union territories.

IndiaRetailing recently reported that MBL is set to open its first Foot Locker store in October this year, following its acquisition of the license to own and operate Foot Locker stores in India.