PN Rao launches website for its men’s ready-to-wear brand Neuman

The century-old bespoke suitmaker received its first order within a week of launching its online operations

Mumbai: Bengaluru-based bespoke suit specialist PN Rao, has taken its men’s ready-to-wear range Neumen online, according to the company’s social media post.

IndiaRetailing was the first to reveal the company’s plans to go online in February 2024.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of the Neumen website, our ready-to-wear brand, which is now live,” the 1923-established suitmaker wrote on LinkedIn while sharing a video depicting the journey from order to dispatch.

“We are proud to share that we have already received our first order within the first week of launch, a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team. Come! Join us in packing our first online order,” the company said in the post.

Known for its fine suits, P N Rao extends its expertise with Neumen to include occasion wear, including Tuxedos, Achkans, Bandhgalas, Bundis, and Jackets.

P N Rao has seven stores across Bengaluru (5) and Chennai (2) and a current revenue of Rs 60 crore led by cousins and partners Naveen and Ketan Pishe, grandsons of the company’s founder late Pishe Narayan Rao.