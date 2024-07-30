Honasa consumer appoints Nilesh Kotalwar as senior VP-online revenue

Kotalwar is set to spearhead the online revenue strategy for Honasa Consumer’s brands, including Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Bblunt, and Dr. Sheth’s

New Delhi: Gurugram-based Honasa Consumer Ltd, which owns FMCG brands such as Mamaearth, The Derma Co. and others has appointed Nilesh Kotalwar as senior vice president (SVP)- online revenue, a media release said on Monday.

Kotalwar is set to spearhead the online revenue strategy for Honasa Consumer’s brands, including Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Bblunt, and Dr. Sheth’s. His priorities will include optimizing digital marketing efforts, crafting a robust online network strategy, and enhancing the overall online consumer experience.

“Nilesh’s expertise in leveraging digital strategies and understanding the needs of today’s digital-savvy consumers will be key in enhancing our online approach and ensuring our brands are accessible wherever consumers choose to shop,” said Varun Alagh, co-founder, chairman, and chief executive officer (CEO), Honasa Consumer Ltd.

Before joining Honasa, he served as the (AVP) Associate Vice President of IT and Business Transformation at Godrej Consumer Products Limited from November 2023 to June 2024.

Nilesh holds a Master of Business Administration in Sales and Marketing from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, and has also studied International Marketing Management at TBS Education.

Founded in 2016, Honasa Consumer Limited went public in 2023 and has built a portfolio of consumer brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Ayuga and Staze.

Honasa Consumer’s shares settled at Rs 475.10 up 2.78% on Tuesday.