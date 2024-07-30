Bagline opens 2nd store in Pune

Located on Jungli Maharaj Road in Deccan, Pune, the newly launched store brings Bagline’s total store count to 42

Bengaluru: Multi-brand bag retailer Bagline House of Luxury Bags, a division of homegrown bag manufacturer Brand Concepts Ltd., has launched its second store in Pune, located on Jungli Maharaj Road in Deccan, according to a company press release on Tuesday.

The new store showcases collections from brands like Tommy Hilfiger’s travel gear, United Colors of Benetton (UCB) and The Vertical. Its product range includes luggage, overnighters, backpacks, business cases, duffle bags, belts, wallets, crossbody bags, and accessories.

As part of the store opening, Bagline is offering discounts of up to 50% off on select items, the release added.

Its first store in Pune, launched last year, is located at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium.

Established in 2007, Bagline House of Luxury Bags offers travel gear and lifestyle accessories from brands such as Tommy Hilfiger Travel Gear, United Colors of Benetton, The Vertical, Aeropostale, and Sugarush among others.

The company operates over 42 exclusive stores across more than 20 cities in India and also sells through its direct-to-consumer (D2C) online platform.

Founded in 2007, Brand Concepts is an Indore-based company which specialises in the manufacturing and retailing of bags, travel gear and fashion accessories for the Indian and international markets.