Elan Group Partners with CBRE to manage its Gurugram malls

Intro: CBRE will focus on professionalising mall management and maximising value for Elan’s stakeholders

New Delhi: Real estate developer Elan Group has announced the appointment of CBRE, a global real estate consulting and services firm, for the comprehensive facilities management of its four malls in Gurugram. The contract, valued at Rs 7.5 crore annually has been awarded to focus on professionalising mall management and maximising value for its stakeholders.

The four malls, which will leverage CBRE’s expertise are Elan Epic in Sector 70, Elan Town Centre in Sector 67, Elan Miracle in Sector 84, and Elan Mercado in Sector 80. Apart from the property and retail asset management, the firm will also enhance operational efficiencies, implement best practices, and drive tenant satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to associate with CBRE for their unparalleled experience and proven track record in operations management. Their expertise will be instrumental in enhancing the overall experience for both visitors and tenants, ultimately creating a thriving retail ecosystem within our malls,” said Pooja Patti – Senior Vice President – Mall Operations, Elan Group.

CBRE was the first International Property Consultancy to set up an office in India in 1994. Since then, the operations have grown to include more than 11,000 professionals across 15 offices, with a presence in over 80 cities in India.

“We are glad to partner with Elan Group for their Gurugram retail portfolio. Our service portfolio will bring innovation and exceptional service to elevate their properties’ value proposition and ensure a seamless customer experience, building on Elan’s strong legacy,” said Rajesh Pandit, Managing Director, Global Workplace Solutions, India & Property Management, India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, which will help Elan’s assets operate at peak efficiency while also handling potential disruptions.