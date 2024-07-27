Parle, Britannia, and Amul named as top 3 most chosen in-home FMCG brands: Report

On a global scale, the five most chosen FMCG brands are Coca Cola, Colgate, Maggi, Omo and Knorr

Bengaluru: Parle Products has been recognised as the country’s most chosen in-home FMCG brand for the 12th year in a row, followed by Britannia, Amul, Clinic Plus, and Tata Consumer Products, according to a report by marketing data and analytics firm Kantar.

The report titled Brand Footprint India covers over 445 brands within FMCG under the categories of foods, home care, health and beauty, beverages, snacking, and dairy.

The study found that consumer reach points (CRPs), a metric to measure and compare the success of brands across different markets and regions, continue to grow, albeit slightly lower than last year. All sectors have seen CRP growth slow down, except dairy.

Overall, CRPs have increased by nearly 33% over the past five years.

“As we see over the years, consumers are making increasing trips for purchase and that adds their options and in-turn, their choice. This is reflected in the constant increase in CRP’s,” K. Ramakrishnan, managing director- South Asia, worldpanel division at Kantar.

Seven brands in the top 25 in-home rankings have shown more than a 20% penetration increase in the last decade, with Britannia leading the way, followed by Surf Excel, Sunfeast, Haldiram’s, Patanjali, Brooke Bond, and Vim.

Haldiram’s and Balaji are the only two brands in the 2024 top 25 in-home brand list to achieve more than 30% growth in CRPs in 2023. Meanwhile, Sunfeast leads in penetration gains for 2023, with a 6.4% increase, followed by Sunsilk (6.2) and Stayfree (6.1).

Britannia tops the second edition of out-of-home (OOH) brand rankings with 628 million CRPs, followed by Haldiram’s, Cadbury, Balaji, and Parle. The top five rankings are all snacking brands and remain unchanged from 2023.

The five Most Chosen OOH beverage brands in India are Thums Up, Frooti, Amul, Maaza, and Bisleri.